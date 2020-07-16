Magnus Eze, Enugu

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has disclosed that his life had been under threat lately.

This came even as a peace accord was brokered by first republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amechi between the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, had few weeks ago directed members of the group to stone Nwodo to death anywhere they saw him.

But the Ohanaeze leader said he was not deterred by threats to his life from serving the Igbo nation, instead, he was very determined to continue offering his best, making sacrifices until his tenure expires January next year.

Nwodo made the disclosure when a group of Igbo women paid solidarity and prayer visit to the Ohanaeze national secretariat, Enugu.

According to him, the ‘stone-to-death threat’ was only but one in the series of threats to his life, family and property, allegedly masterminded by the IPOB.

The Ohanaeze PG stressed that there was a period he received more than six threat messages to his life each day, all of which could be traced to one source, but he never considered using security agencies to investigate and arrest the suspects, just for the sake that he vowed to be father to all.