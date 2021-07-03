By Romanus Okoye

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the recent attack on Sunday Igboho in his country home in Ibadan Oyo State by security agents.

A statement signed by the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, noted that Igboho didn’t commit any crime to warrant such an attack that led to the death of some of his people, adding, “ the government should stop taking the indigenous nations in Nigeria for granted.

“IPOB worldwide is solidly behind Sunday Igboho and Odua nation movement. The attack on Igboho is akin to the attack they unleashed on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on September 14, 2017, when the military python danced in his country home.”

The statement queried why security agencies are yet do anything about the herdsmen, and other terror groups in the North that are killing and dispatching innocent citizens to their earlier graves.

In the same vein, a pan-Igbo think-tank Nzuko Umunna, condemned the attack on the Yoruba rights activist.

The group, comprising the leading lights of the Igbo Nation in Nigeria and the diaspora, noted that it is even more worrisome that the State Security Service/Department of State Services (DSS) admitted the attack.

In a statement issued by its Executive Secretary, Mr. Ngozi Odumuko and Mr. Paschal Mbanefo, the group stated that Nzuko Umunna observes with deep concern that, “sting operations by Nigeria’s security agencies have become synonymous with predictable bloodletting, contrary to similar operations in other climes. We recall the raid on the Afara-Ukwu home of Leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the more recent attack on the residence of his lawyer, Mr. Ifeanyi Ejiofor.

“The seeming impunity and lack of accountability for these killings by security operatives may have emboldened this unacceptable breach of globally accepted rules of engagement. This must stop! The Department of State Services must operate within the ambit of Nigeria’s Constitution and laws.”

