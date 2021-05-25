From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leadership in Australia has said its members will hold rally across Australia on May 30 in honour of Biafra fallen heroes.

IPOB Director of Membership and Mobilisation in Australia, Kennedy Ochi, in a statement in Umuahia, yesterday, disclosed the rally, which was scheduled to hold in Victoria, was in commemoration of the remembrance of Biafra’s fallen heroes.

Ochi said IPOB in that country will, on May 29, hold a candle night and peaceful demonstration at Federation Square, Melborne, Australia and hold same simultaneously in other European countries.

He said the rally was to draw the attention of the global community to the plight and marginalization of the people of old eastern region in the hands of the Nigerian government.

Ochi said IPOB and other pro-Biafra agitators would continue to use every legislative means within its reach to push for a sovereign State of Biafra.

While condemning what it termed as senseless killing of innocent Biafrans by the Nigerian security agents, the group spokesman lamented the killing of Biafrans have been a norm among the security personnel who have gone unpunished.

Ochi stated that IPOB was committed in the struggle towards the emancipation of its people, adding, “nothing will stop the agitation since the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has finally relegated the Igbo to the back bench in a country they are first hand citizens.”