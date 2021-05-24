From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Australia has said its members will hold rally across Australia on May 30, in honour of Biafra fallen heroes.

Director of Membership and Mobilization of IPOB in Australia, Mr. Kennedy Ochi in a statement made available to some journalists in Umuahia today, disclosed that the rally which was scheduled to hold in Victoria was in commemoration of the remembrance of Biafra’s fallen heroes.

Ochi disclosed that IPOB in that country will on May 29 hold a candle night and peaceful demonstration at Federation Square, Melborne, Australia and that this would hold simultaneously in other European countries.

The IPOB Australian director of Membership and Mobilization who was in total support of the May 31 sit-at-home call by the leadership of group in Nigeria, stated that the rally in Europe was to further draw the attention of the global community to the plight and marginalization of the people of old eastern region in the hands of the Nigerian government.

He added that IPOB and other pro-Biafra agitators, would continue to use every legislative means within its reach to push for a sovereign State of Biafra.

The group while condemning what it termed as “senseless” killing of “innocent Biafrans” by the “Nigerian security agents” lamented that the killing of Biafrans have been a norm among the security personnel who have gone unpunished.

Ochi stated that IPOB was committed in the struggle towards the emancipation of its people, adding, “nothing will stop the agitation since the current regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has finally relegated the Igbos to the back bench in a country they are first hand citizens.

“It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that our opinion don’t matter no more in the current affairs of the nation but still, Biafrans are not allowed to go.

“We remain committed in this struggle. IPOB is bidirectional, well-organized, systematic and hierarchical structure with the sole aim of accomplishing our mission”, Ochi said.