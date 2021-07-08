From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal Government has said it applied due process in the extradition of leader of the Indigenous People of Baifra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who made the clarification in Abuja disclosed that a bench warrant against Kanu was judiciously procured from the court where he jumped bail.

Malami, who was responding to views attributed to one Kelechi Madu, described it as outrageously ignoramus opinions that are eccentric and weird to the legal profession.

This was contained in a statement by the Special Assistant to the AGF on Media and Public Relations, Umar Gwandu.

“It is unfortunate for someone who claims to be a lawyer of a status of a solicitor general of a provincial State of Alberta in Canada to fault the internationally recognised manner through which Kanu who jumped bail was re-arrested and brought back to face trial.

“It was abundantly clear that bench warrant was lawfully and judiciously procured through judicial process by a competent court of law, whose bail condition Kanu breached with impunity. There was no illegality in the entire process and the question of illegality does not even arise.

“It is a common principle of the law that he who comes to equity must come with clean hands.

“The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed POB has enjoyed representation by counsel of his choice all through the judicial process and was never denied a right of choice of counsel or recourse to one, even when he symbolises a proscribed association (IPOB) in law, and in fact his association has been legally proscribed.

“Where was the so-called Madu when Kanu was inciting violence against the country? Why, as a lawyer, would Madu support a fugitive who jumped bail and accused of terrorism and treasonable felony? What stopped Madu from voicing out dissent on the atrocities of Kanu and his group?

“It is important to educate the likes of Madu that both Nigeria (his country of birth) and Canada (where he claims to be practising law) are signatories to the Multinational Treaty Agreement where, among others, fugitive fleeing justice in nations with similar agreement could be brought back to face justice.

It is a pity that as a solicitor general of a province, Madu failed to keep himself acquainted with the provisions of general laws of the country where he stays as well as international laws.

