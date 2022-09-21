From Geoffrey Anyanwu Enugu and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Apex Igbo socio-political organisation, Ohanaeze Ndígbo, yesterday, condemned the alleged continued denial of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, medical attention, despite the directive of the the court.

Ohanaeze warned the Federal Government of the implications of allowing any harm come upon Kanu by not allowing his personal doctor access to him nor allowing him access to required drugs for his ailment.

Reacting to the information released by Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor on Monday on the deplorable state of the IPOB leader’s health, Ohanaeze expressed worry that the Department of State Services (DSS) was allegedly treating with utmost contempt and disdain an existing court order that specifically directed that Kanu be granted access to his doctor.

Calling on the government to be mindful of its actions against Kanu Ohanaeze said: “It is a common knowledge that the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu has rather contributed to the enormity of insecurity in the South East and one wonders what will happen if by the utter carelessness, negligence or unnecessary victimisation, something untoward happens to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Instructively, many uninformed Nigerians share the base reasoning of the proverbial ostrich; the ostrich buries its head in the sand, joyously flapping its wings, and believes that it has escaped from reality. As in the ostrich, the civilised world are watching!”

Still on the issue of equity, justice and fairness, the statement continued, “how can the Igbo youth feel comfortable with the lopsided appointment of about 16 service chiefs to the deliberate exclusion of the entire South East of Nigeria? How can the youth condone the outrageous doormat treatment where of all the die-hard APC supporters of President Buhari from the South East, none of them is qualified to serve as a minister in the grade “A” ministry, such as Works, Agriculture, Power, Health, Education, etc?”The latest political recrudescenc

Meanwhile, brother of theIPOB leader, Emmanuel, has raised the alarm over his ealth, saying if Kanu dies in detention, the DSS would be held responsible.

In a telephone chat with Daily Sun, Emmanuel said: “I visited my brother and the leader of the IPOB Nmamdi Kanu yesterday at the DSS facility in Abuja where he is being detained and what I saw did not give me joy.”

He said the IPOB leader has been having stomach ache all these while he has been in detention and needs to be properly examined by a specialist

He flayed the situation where the brother would be sick to that level and the DSS would not allow his medical doctors to examine him.

He said several efforts the family have made to get Kanu’s doctors examine him, was rebuffed by the DSS.

Emmanuel gave a note of warning that if anything happens to the Biafran leader, DSS would be held responsible.