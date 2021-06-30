From Magnus Eze, Enugu

An influential pan-Igbo think-tank consisting of the leading lights of the Igbo in Nigeria and the diaspora, Nzuko Umunna has called on the Federal Government to seek political solution to the current agitations of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to the group, the Kanu debacle would only be solved by conciliation instead of the jackboot method of the Government.

A statement on Wednesday by Nzuko Umunna’s Executive Secretary, Joe Odumuko and his deputy, Dr. Uju Agomoh said while the government was yet to provide details on the circumstances surrounding the “interception” of the IPOB leader, they hoped that his arrest accorded with international law and conventions to which Nigeria was obligated.

The Igbo group asked Government to ensure that Kanu did not suffer any bodily harm while in the custody of the state and its agencies, vowing to hold it and all state actors to account on this obligation under domestic and international laws to the fullest extent possible.

Noting that Kanu had long been profiled as an enemy of the state, the group harped on the need to ensure a fair and transparent trial, adding that any effort to intimidate the judiciary must be discouraged by all stakeholders.

“We urge the government to rethink its security and peace-building strategies and adopt a more conciliatory approach towards resolving national challenges. We note that most respected national leaders have called for a national dialogue to stave off the prospects of Nigeria becoming a failed state, and urge the Federal Government to key into this initiative. Instructively, a seeming predilection to the jackboot strategy has only yielded more sweat, blood and tears for our bleeding nation. The killing of Mohammed Yusuf and its aftermath are still fresh in our minds, even as the followers of detained cleric, Ibrahim el Zakzaky continue to press his case.

“We urge the Federal Government to view the Mazi Nnamdi Kanu debacle as fundamentally a political case that must be resolved with uncommon wisdom. We cannot continue on the path of anarchy and ceaseless bloodletting that has seized our nation by the jugular for years. The Federal Government must show a commitment to listen to its restive youth now scattered across all regions of the country,” Nzuko Umunna stated.