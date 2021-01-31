From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Flavour Nabania, a Nigerian music sensation, and Nollywood actors, Yul Edochie and Fredrick Leonard, to joins hands with him to actualise the sovereign state of Biafra.

Kanu, in a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, thanked the celebrities for remaining exceptional and true Igbo sons.

“My brothers, well done, we would all join hands to actualise Biafra. The global family of IPOB, led by Kanu, wish to thank our brothers who considered it wise to acknowledge Kanu efforts and risks to liberate our people from the shackles of bondage which Britain and its partners in crime lumped us into.

“Kanu has since appreciated this encouraging acknowledgement by Nabania, Edochie, Leonard and others who have remained exceptional in their patriotism to our native.

“IPOB wishes to join our leader in appreciating these three actors and patriots. Kanu promises that Nollywood industry would be the best investment when Biafra is restored,” he said.