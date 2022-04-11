By Chukwudi Nweje

Bruce Fein, International Counsel and spokesman for Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, petitioned the United Nations and President of the United Nations Security Council over the complicity of Nigerian and Kenyan in the criminal kidnapping, torture, extraordinary rendition of Kanu from Nairobi to Abuja, and his indefinite arbitrary detention.

The petition dated April 9 also asked for an independent commission to be established outside Nigeria and Kenyan to investigate the matter.

“We, the undersigned respectfully petition the United Nations Security Council, acting under Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter, to pass a resolution establishing an international independent investigation Commission to establish criminal responsibility for Nnamdi Kanu’s kidnapping, torture, and extraordinary rendition from Nairobi, Kenya to Abuja, Nigeria on or about June 2021, and indefinite, ongoing, arbitrary detention in solitary confinement thereafter by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The resolution should also establish a Special Tribunal to prosecute persons the Commission finds have been responsible for Nnamdi Kanu’s kidnapping,

torture, extraordinary rendition, and arbitrary detention.”

He noted that convincing evidence in the public domain, direct and circumstantial, implicate President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General Abubakar Malami, and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, among others, in the abduction, and urged the UN to investigate the matter as Nigeria and Kenya cannot investigate themselves.

“The governments of Nigeria and Kenya cannot be trusted to investigate or prosecute themselves.”