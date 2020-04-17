David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Isuofia youths in Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, yesterday, protested the laying of cables suspected to be for the controversial 5G mobile network in their community.

The protest by the youths of Isuofia, coincides with an allegation Thursday night by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that there was ongoing laying of 5G technology network cables in Anambra State as people are forced by the government to observe stay-at-home to avoid spread of coronavirus.

An eyewitness from Isuofia, who did not want his name mentioned, said “the youths confronted the firm laying the cables accusing them of laying 5G technology network cables in their community to put their lives in danger, but the company whose identity is yet to be known, claimed that it was rather 4G technology network cable.”

However, the protesting youths were said to have insisted that they must stop work and leave the community for peace to reign. Contacted on the development, the traditional minister (Onowu) of Isuofia community, Chief Ndubisi Osele, said “some miscreants misinformed the youths in the community that 5G technology network is being installed in the community.” According to him, “what is being laid under the ground is fiber cables not 5G network, 5G technology network is a band placed on the mast, it is not laid under the ground. We are having a meeting now to resolve the matter and I will like you to call me back in an hour’s time, so that you will get the decision of the community.” Kanu had in his statement Thursday night said: “As the lockdown against the spread of coronavirus is going on everywhere even in Anambra State, they are busy installing 5G technology network cables that weakens the immune system of people. People have been asking what is the connection between 5G technology network and coronavirus.

“The correlation is this, 5G technology network weakens the immune system that allows viruses and even common cold to invade human system like the coronavirus which is a cold virus. What do we need 5G technology network for? If 5G were to be beneficial, will they bring it to our Biafra land? That is the question you should ask yourself first.