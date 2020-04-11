Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed its dissatisfaction over what it described as the lopsided sharing of the palliative of the federal government to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The group in a press statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, also accused the federal government of disbursing the National Cash Transfer (NCT)to the northern zone of the country while ignoring most people from the Southeast and South south.

Powerful noted that “While the National Cash Transfer Office handling the disbursement has concentrated on people from the northern zones, only few persons in one state of the South East were remembered in the largess.