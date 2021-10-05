IPOB has kicked against the scheduled mass burial of remains deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) and Aladimma Hospital both in Owerri, Imo State.

In a statement by Powerful, the group described the decision by the morgue management as an affront and insult to the Igbo culture and tradition.

It alleged that the bodies slated for the mass burial were those of innocent Igbo murdered in cold blood by security agencies.

“The mortuary of FMC Owerri is filled with corpses of innocent Biafran youths slaughtered by security forces in different parts of Imo State, and they now want to hurriedly bury them in mass grave. What an affront to our culture and tradition; what an insult to the spirit of the dead and bereaved families.

“Security agencies have always denied being in custody of their victims after abducting them, only for their remains to the dumped at FMC mortuary. Some Biafran youths abducted by security agents in Imo State were taken to various secret cells in the north where they are languishing under severe and inhuman torturing,” Powerful said.

He called for thorough investigation into how the mortuary was filled up with the bodies, while advising those behind the planned mass burial to rescind their decision and search for owners of the bodies.

FMC through its public relation officer, Jacinta Achonu had on Wednesday given a two-week ultimatum to residents who might be looking for their loved ones to check the mortuary of the institution before they were given mass burial.

