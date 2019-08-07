Okey Sampson, Aba

Leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari, leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others, over their non-revolution protest stance.

In a release endorsed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB said it was not only laughable, but an affront to decency, justice and fair play, that the same people who staged similar protest against the government of former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2014, would come out now that they are in power to stand against similar protest organised by Omoleye Sowore.

“This same set of people now in Aso Rock and their media friends that came out on the streets to march, protest and call for #Revolution against President (Goodluck) Jonathan in 2014 are today the same people against any form of lawful dissent, protest or revolution against their regime.

“Pathetically, some of these fellows from their ‘presidency’ come on the national television to shamelessly provide a flimsy defence of what is clearly indefensible.

“The same thing Buhari did in 2014 by openly calling for a revolution and organising nationwide street protests with the likes of Tinubu, against the democratically elected government of Jonathan is now a treasonable offence under their rule,” the group said.

IPOB said the only language the current administration understands is consistent mass action and civil disobedience, which the group said had lately joined by the Shiites.

“What the Yoruba nation and every conscientious person must do now is to rally round Sowore to ensure his release or else, he will be another Sambo Dasuki, detained indefinitely with no constituency to mount pressure on his behalf as IPOB did in my case and Shiite for Sheikh El-Zakzaki.”

IPOB said #RevolutionNow is a laudable initiative, which must be commended by all lovers of freedom.