From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

Lawyers to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, have again raised the alarm on his excruciating pains occasioned by his gastro intestine disorder. They have consequently demanded his immediate unconditional release from custody to enable him access medical personnel of his choice.

IPOB lead lawyer, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor in a statement on Friday in Abuja revealed that the detained Biafra Nation agitator has not been able to eat in the past 48 hours due to his poor health status.

Ejiofor who issued the statement after another routine visit to Kanu in the custody of the Department of the State Service DSS in Abuja explained that from all indications, the security agency has no facility to cope with health challenges of his client.

The statement read in part: “Today’s visit was centered on our curiosity to ascertain the DSS level of compliance with providing Onyendu the requisite medical treatment that would address his deteriorating health condition.

“Sadly, we made startling discovery that despite the alarm raised on Monday, calling for the intervention of responsible foreign governments and institutions, on the DSS flagrant disobedience of Orders of Court, particularly in denying Onyendu access to his personal medical doctor and medication, the DSS immediately resorted to local chemist store to procure substandard drugs to be administered on Onyendu.

“Since it is now obvious that the DSS does not have the facility, capacity and or resources to manage Onyendu’s deteriorating health condition, we are compelled to publicly implore the DSS, to allow us have Onyendu back unconditionally, or better still, allow us to purchase the prescribed drugs for Kanu pending his unconditional release from their custody.

“May we also seize this medium to inform the World that Kanu has not eaten anything in the past 48 hours due to the concomitant excruciating pain occasioned by his gastro intestine disorder, which the DSS have deliberately failed to avail him with the prescribed possible medical relief.