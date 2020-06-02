Magnus Eze, Enugu

Founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, yesterday, accused leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of blackmailing him to have upper hand in the Biafra struggle.

Uwazuruike, who has since formed the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) in a short video denied collecting money from government at any level to sabotage the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

Kanu had in one of his recent broadcasts alleged that the late Senator Uche Chukwumerije had sometimes ago facilitated for Uwazuruike to receive some money from the Federal Government against the interest of his people.

The BIM leader said he was moved to swear in the video after watching the leader of Niger Delta Volunteer Force (NDVF), Asari Dokubo swear with the Holy Koran that he (Dokubo) did not defraud Kanu of N20 million while the latter was in detention.

“You alleged on the 20th of May, 2020, that the late Senator Chukwumerije brokered a deal between me and the Federal Government where I made so many billions of naira. Nnamdi Kanu, if any such thing ever happened, if any such thing was discussed between me and the late Chukwumerije and the Federal Government, if any such money exchanged hands between me and the Federal Government, may I die a shameful death both here on earth and hereafter.

“Nnamdi Kanu, you know that you are telling lies against me; you are blackmailing me in order to be in control of the struggle. You are making me look bad before the whole world. What I ask God to do for me is to forgive you and change you to a better person,” Uwazuruike stated.