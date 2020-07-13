Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has condemned the continued appointment of chairman of the EFCC from the northern part of the country.

In a statement on the investigation of Magu, leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, said, since former former President Olusegun Obasanjo established the commission, “it now appears that the commission was established for Fulani alone to run, as no other tribe has headed its leadership.”

He said the setup was abnormal, since Nigeria had people from other tribes qualified and capable of heading the EFCC and doing a good job of it.

Kanu said the appointment of only northerners to head such sensitive and important government agencies as the EFCC and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was not good for a country with other tribes.

The IPOB leader said he would expose corrupt people in government who were pillaging the economy but pointing the accusing finger at former President Goodluck Jonathan’s wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, and the Igbo, who have done nothing.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra will expose more of them for the whole world to see how criminal-minded they are,” he said.

He said the investigation of Magu confirmed his “position that the so-called war against corruption is a huge joke. That shows the contraption called Nigeria is gone.”

He said people in government were “playing with the rest of the people unequally yoked together in the contraption by Britain.”