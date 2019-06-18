Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

As part of his tour to some countries of the world, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has taken the message of Biafra restoration to California in the USA.

Kanu while addressing Igbo and other people at a rally said that the Biafra state would be restored within the shortest possible time without war or bloodshed.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful said in a statement that Biafrans across the USA and Canada have been reenergised with the message of hope and restoration which has not only captivated Biafran audiences who are fortunate enough to attend the events, but had permeated the subconscious of every black African.

Powerful said: “Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and his team continue the tour of USA and Canada with emphasis on diplomatic overtures and rallying the Biafran base to restore Biafra within the shortest possible time; we the worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra commend the family in California for the rousing welcome and support given to our indomitable leader during the town-hall meeting held on June 15 in Los Angeles.

“Igbo people and others across the USA and Canada have been reenergised with the message of hope and restoration which have not only captivated Biafran audiences who are fortunate enough to attend these events, but have permeated the subconscious of every black African who has come into contact with this message of redemption as evidenced by the high number of goodwill messages received by our leader from non-Biafrans.

“Igbo people and others across the west coast of the USA have publicly pledged their moral and material support for Biafra restoration as piloted by IPOB and we promise to do all we can to restore Biafra at the earliest possible opportunity by the grace of Almighty God.

“Many more IPOB family meetings, influential individuals and Diaspora organisations are queuing up to host our leader in various cities across the United States. The next stop for our leader Nnamdi Kanu will be the city of Houston, Texas on June 21, 2019, where we expect Igbo people and non-Igbo alike to gather to welcome and listen to him preach the gospel of the restoration of Biafra at a town-hall meeting.

“After Houston, Texas, our leader will visit Chicago to meet Igbo people in the State of Illinois. From there he will proceed to New York where he will round up the tour,” Powerful stated.