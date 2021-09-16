The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has dragged Kenya court over his extradition to Nigeria.

The pro-Biafra activist’s brother, Kingsley Kanunta, filed the suit on his behalf, according to court papers obtained by our correspondent

In his petition presented by Luchiri and Company Advocates, Kanu argued that his arrest in Kenya and subsequent extradition to Nigeria in June were unconstitutional.

Those named as respondents are Kenya’s Interior CS, Director of Immigration, Director of Criminal Investigations, OCPD Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, and the Attorney General.

Nigerian officials on June 29 claimed Kanu was brought back to face trial after he jumped bail and went on the run in 2017.

The petition revealed that Kanu was in Kenya to seek medical attention for a heart challenge and for “Indigenous People of Biafra-related work”.

