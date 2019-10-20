Magnus Eze, Enugu

The kleader of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has lost his mother, Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu.

She reportedly died on August 30, 2019 but it was concealed until yesterday, when her son, Nnamdi, made it public through a video he uploaded on social media.

NNAMDI KANU announces The Death Of His Mother. Earlier Today Oct 20 2019. I Console The Family. I Wish Them Strong In This Sad Period . pic.twitter.com/vDvRJLs04i — SAMUEL NWOGU (@SMARTIN24ALL) October 20, 2019

He paid glowing tribute to Ugoeze Kanu, describing her as a generous woman and one of the strongest pillars of the Biafra struggle who took members of IPOB as her family.

Kanu said in the video: “Today, I announce the passing of my mother Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu. May Chukwu Okike Abiama grant her eternal rest.”

The controversial Igbo separatist leader blamed the Nigerian Army for his mother’s death, attributing it to the trauma she supposedly suffered when troops of the Operation Python Dance invaded their country home in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, and killed Biafra activists found in the place.

According to Kanu, his mother has been sacrificed in the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.