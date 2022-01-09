From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari never ruled out political solution to the Nnamdi Kanu case, rather was emphasizing the independence of the judiciary

Ekweremadu was reacting to President Buhari’s interview where he ruled out a blanket release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), insisting that Kanu should defend himself in court.

Speaking during a radio programme in Enugu State yesterday, the former deputy senate president said that the president never ruled out a political solution to the Kanu case.

“Political solution in the Nnamdi Kanu’s matter is still very feasible. I also watched the Channels Television interview and I don’t think Mr. President ruled out a political solution. In fact, I would have been surprised if he said he would just release Nnamdi Kanu because there is independence of every arm of government, including the judiciary. There are procedures.

“I recall that it was exactly Mr. President’s response when I led a delegation of the Southeast Caucus of the Senate to see him on the Nnamdi Kanu issue in November 2016.

“But ultimately, we kept reaching out and dialoguing until we had a political solution, which resulted in the judiciary granting Mazi Nnamdi Kanu a bail because ultimately, everything will come to the judiciary because every arm of government is independent,” he explained.

He said that despite what the president said, Igbo leaders would keep working on a political solution.

He said that the leaders would keep engaging the government, “just as we will continue to appeal to our youths and people to ensure the stability and prosperity of our region.”