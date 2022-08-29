From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that its recent directive for dead bodies to be buried in south east within three days was misconstrued. It also maintained that their submission was an appeal and not a threat or order.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful ,the advise he said was made in good faith to avoid unnecessary spending burying love ones in the zone,even as it insisted that stockpiling of dead bodies is having great financial and spiritual implications on Biafra struggle.

Powerful maintained that IPOB is only trying to support what the churches have attempted to stop in the past .

However, he admonished Simon Ekpa for twisting their appeal to suit his selfish interest.

He said “Our attention has been drawn to the changing of narratives by the criminal and unscrupulous element from his one room where he hide in Finland concerning an appeal IPOB made to Biafrans urging them to bury loves one promptly.

“As in his contract terms to impersonate or misrepresent IPOB to his ignorant followers, he has misrepresented the appeal we made to our people as a threat because he don’t understand simple English language.

“We wish to reiterate and put the record straight regarding our previous press release towards burying our love ones within three days or short duration as an appeal not warning or threat”. Powerful explained.

He added “Biafrans and Igbos in particular have been shrinking and weakening because of unknown and will continue until we evacuate numerous dead bodies stockpiled, we will shock them and we must in indulge on public orientation until people start to evacuate and stop stockpiling dead ones into mortuaries and give them burial.

“We appealed to Biafrans to understand and change their attitude of keeping the dead ones in mortuaries for a longer time. Moreso, we want our people to repent from lavish burial celebration which is an abaration from our culture. These actions does not only have financial implications but it also have spiritual implications on our struggle for Biafra Nation.

“Again, we appeal to churches and Umunna to stop demanding levies and bills from the families of the dead ones before burying our people.” Powerful stated.

To ensure the success of their advise, IPOB has also appealed to religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers, Umuada or Umuokpu, Umunna, Governors, Legislators, LGA chairmen, President Generals to organise Seminars to educate people to adhere to their appeal .