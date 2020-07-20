Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo Igbo pressure groups, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) have expressed their sadness over the death of Ezekiel Izuogu.

IPOB, in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, described Izuogu’s death as great lost to Biafra.

He said his technological prowess was never utilised by Nigeria.

“Nigeria should have been grateful to such an Igbo son who was the first to manufacture a car in Nigeria, but because he is a Biafra, they never allowed him to see the light of his dream.

“But, we Biafrans, would continue to remember him and his family, we would not forget what usefulness he would have been to us if Biafra is achieved,” Powerful said.

Also, MASSOB through its leader, Uchenna Madu, said: “His death was a huge physical loss to the people of Biafra and Africa in general. He is a patriotic Biafran that will forever be honoured and celebrated.

“The administration of former head of state General Sani Abacha and other successive governments frustrated his technological ingenuity that was deeply rooted in in his Igboistic nature and aspirations, his death is being celebrated by the dormant and unprogressive brains of Hausa Fulani who taught they have killed his V-600 vision and other technological advancements.”