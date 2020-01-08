Magnus Eze, Owerri

Founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has denied crack in the ranks of Biafra agitators.

This is as the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) declared that various political sieges on the Igbo in Nigeria will not break them.

Uwazuruike who spoke at the ADF 2020 retreat in Owerri, Imo State, yesterday, said although there appeared to be discordance among them, MASSOB/BIM, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the MASSOB led by Comrade Uchenna Madu and other pro-Biafra groups were united in the agitation.

“We have no division at all in the struggle for the actualisation of sovereign state of Biafra. Don’t mind what you see particularly on the social media; we can abuse ourselves there but if it comes to issue of Biafra, we are all the same. You can hear anything, but I am not bothered because all of them trained under me; I prepared and equipped them for the Biafra struggle,” he stated.

He explained that it was that unity of purpose that made him honour ADF’s invitation, assuring that he would continue to partner and support anything that would lead to the self-determination of the Igbo.

Declaring the retreat open, Chairman, ADF Board of Trustees, Bishop Obi Onubogu stated that they were retreating not to surrender but instead as a way of soul searching reflections on the predicament of Ndigbo in Nigeria. He was explicit that the Igbo would no longer be docile in the face of persecution in the country.

“We in ADF will continue to work hard to ensure that our land is totally free from all forms of invasion and subjugation. We are not a conquered people. We have never been and will never be conquered. Political sieges on us are only but faint attempts to break our collective will and resolve to stand strong. United we stand. We must strive to keep the unity. We must strive to give support to this noble assignment. We must strive to live in such a manner that our children and those unborn will not spit on our grave when we must have gone.”

In his address, ADF President, Prof Uzodinma Nwala, described the event as meeting of a people at a period of emergency to decide whether to surrender or to fight ahead but was emphatic that the Igbo would not surrender.

Nwala reiterated ADF’s position rejecting RUGA Fulani settlement, open grazing in Igbo land, persecution of Igbo businessmen and leaders as well as foreign occupation of their homeland.

Earlier, Chairman, central planning committee of the retreat, Chief Abia Onyike, had condemned the recent declaration of visa free policy for Africans by the Federal Government.

He alleged that Nigeria as presently constituted could only be equated to “Federal Republic of Northern Nigeria or Fulani Republic,” and called for thorough examination of the January 13, 2018, call by the National Movement of Fulani in Nigeria, “for all Fulani in Africa to prepare, get armed and come over to Nigeria for an imminent and inevitable Jihad (war).”