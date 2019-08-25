hinelo Obogo

Following the order given by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), to attack any Nigerian leader who travels abroad, members of the group have converged on Japan in anticipation of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Buhari is billed to attend the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), which will take place in the City of Yokohama from August 28th to 30th. He is expected back on August 31.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, states: “President Buhari will deliver Nigeria’s Statement during Plenary Session Three in which he will appraise Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.”

Kanu, had earlier boasted that his group would disgrace and arrest President Buhari as soon as he arrives the Asian country on Sunday. He said President Buhari must be arrested and handed over to Japanese authorities to enable him to answer for his alleged crimes against humanity, which he allegedly committed in Nigeria between 2015 and 2019. The pro-Biafra leader urged its members in the country to mobilise and ensure that they arrest President Buhari, saying they were ready for the legal aftermath of the action.

He said this shortly after members of the group attacked former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremmadu in Nuremberg, Germany, at a New Yam festival event.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also joined President Buhari’s entourage, following an invite to the event by the Japanese government.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Sanwo-Olu would join president Buhari on the third Plenary Session of the conference, where the President is expected to give a keynote speech on Nigeria-Japan relations and takeaways from TICAD6.

The Governor is also expected to attend a state banquet to honour the invitation of Emperor Naruhito at a tea reception at the imperial palace in Tokyo.