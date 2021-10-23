From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Nigerian Army has said that soldiers killed five members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Arochukwu, Abia State on Thursday as a result of attack on troops by members of the pro Biafra group. There was tension in Arochukwu on Thursday following a clash between soldiers and members of the IPOB, which left five IPOB members dead.

A statement by the Army Public Relations Officer (APRO), Lt. Omale said suspected members of IPOB/ESN numbering about 30 attacked troops at Arochukwu Correctional Facility with pump action guns and cutlasses. He said soldiers engaged the IPOB members in a gun battle and troops neutralized about five of them, while others escaped with gunshot wounds. The statement said normalcy had been restored and the situation was still being monitored.

Meanwhile, Abia State police command have confirmed the killing of some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Arochukwu by soldiers. Confirming the incident, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede said three IPOB members were killed.

According to the CP in a statement, members of the pro Biafra group numbering about 30 had attacked the solders with guns and machetes. The soldiers made a counter attack and three of the hoodlums were neutralized during the exchange of firing.

“The superior firing power of the soldiers made the hoodlums to disperse. As at now, effort has been intensified to track down the fleeing hoodlums.” She urged members of the public to report anyone with bullet wounds to the nearest police station or any law enforcement agent.

