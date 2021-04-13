From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the people of the South-East to ignore the new regional security force “Ebube Agu”, established the five governors of the region, suggesting that its Eastern Security Network (ESN) is the only legitimate security outfit for the region.

IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful, in a statement, mocked the governors who he said hurriedly formed the security outfit without personnel on ground.

The IPOB spokesperson admonished the governors for what he called their belated action as a mockery to the Igbo people.

The statement reads:

‘It has come to the attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of our great leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, that South-East Governors have shamefully and belatedly announced the formation of an abstract security outfit called Ebube Agu to secure the zone from Fulani terrorist herdsmen they allotted our ancestral lands to.

‘What a mockery the puppets have made of themselves in their usual quest to please their slavemasters. How can you launch a security outfit without first assembling the personnel and equipping them?

‘When Amotekun was formed it was not abstract, the personnel and their equipment were handy. When our leader floated the gallant Eastern Security Network (ESN), the men were on ground. How then did South-East traitors called Governors announce a security outfit without any personnel or were they under any pressure to hurriedly make the announcement after years of foot-draging and deceit?

‘However, whether or not they were under any influence, we want to remind these bunch of caliphate slaves that there is no need for them to form another security outfit in our land since we have our formidable ESN. They woke up from their slumber rather too late. We have gone beyond that stage unless they are on a mission to sabotage ESN.’

The pro-Biafra group has predicted that the newly formed Ebube Agu will not see the light of the day, saying the ESN is already on ground and formed by the popular demand of the people.

‘Any other security outfit formed in South-East will crash because ESN is already on ground and living up to expectations. ESN was floated based on the clamour by our people, and they have since thrown their support behind the outfit. Forming another regional security outfit is suspicious, and a needless waste. The governors failed our people when they needed their protection. It’s already late.

‘Biafrans will not be deceived by this purported Ebube Agu security outfit which is a huge joke. South East governors set up the outfit probably to fulfill all righteousness or to spy on ESN to curry favour from their Fulani slavemasters.

‘We therefore warn our youths to have nothing to do with the so-called Ebube Agu security outfit which was ostensibly formed to sabotage IPOB and ESN. Anyone who neglects this warning and thinks he can hide under the cloak of EBUBEAGU to spy on ESN should be prepared to join his ancestors.

‘The protection of all Biafrans is our priority and we are prepared to sacrifice anything to achieve this. We are aware of Fulani terrorists plans to decimate indigenous tribes in Nigeria. We are also aware of federal government’s tacit support for this evil agenda.

‘But IPOB and ESN promise them that no inch of our land will be given to Fulani terrorists herdsmen in the East,’ Powerful stated.