Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Okey Sampson, Aba

Family of Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has given reason it delayed the announcement of the death

of their matriarch, Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu.

She reportedly died on August 30, in Germany, where she had been since September 21, 2017 when soldiers on Operation Python Dance allegedly invaded their Afaraukwu, Umuahia country home.

Speaking on delay in announcing her death, spokesman of the family and Nnamdi’s younger brother, Emma, said the delay was deliberate.

“You know in Igboland when a great soul dies, the family don’t just rush to the press. The announcement is delayed so that certain things could be put in place, that is just what we did…

“We have brought back her corpse for burial but I cannot tell when exactly the burial date will be, but it is definitely going to be before Christmas.”

Reacting, IPOB leader, Kanu, said his mother was sacrificed for the restoration of Biafra. He described her as caring and loving.

Her death occurred around 10:30pm on 30th of August 2019 in Lansberg Am Lech hospital near Munich in Bavaria after a protracted illness occasioned by the extreme shock and trauma of the deadly military invasion of her home under the guise of Operation Python Dance in September of 2017.

“She died of heart failure as a result of the incessant military attacks on her home.

“The trauma of the very brutal Operation Python Dance military invasion was the tipping point. As a peace loving and deeply compassionate mother, she never recovered from the shock of seeing 28 able bodied young men lying dead inside her compound following that invasion.

“We ask you to continue to pray for us as we also continue to pursue this noble effort to restore Biafra because that is the only way my mother could be honored; that is the only way she would want her memory to be honoured.

“We are going to march on relentlessly until Biafra is restored. I did say on numerous occasions that I will sacrifice everything sacrificiable to ensure that Biafra is restored and today I can tell you that my mother has been sacrificed in this very process and we are not stopping, we are not relenting.

“The most critical thing is Biafra, the most important issue facing us is Biafra and that is what we are focused on and that is what we will accomplish

“And for Biafrans all over the world, this effort to restore Biafra continues. We shall continue to move on and we pray for the repose of her soul in the bosom of Chukwu Okike Abiama purum ihe nile, who we know will keep her, and from there she will watch over Biafra and in our time Biafra shall come.”

In 2017, Daily Sun interviewed Ugoeze Kanu before the military invasion and she spoke of her unflinching support for the struggle for Biafra.

She also wished to be alive to witness the emergency of the state of Biafra which she said was a dream country for all Igbo at home and in the diaspora.