From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described the death of the Commander of the Eastern Security network (ESN) as a great loss to the group and members of the regional security outfit.

Spokesperson of the group, Emma Powerful in a statement declared that the whole family of the group, including the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, is in mourning over what he described as an unfortunate incident.

Powerful also explained the grievances of the youths that attacked the governor’s country home at Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area at the weekend.

According to him, the ESN Commander left his camp and visited his village in Awomama only for the military to invade his home to attack him. He disclosed that the security operatives did not just attacked him but also turned to the entire members of his kindred, setting the houses of 4 of his uncles on fire in the process.

The IPOB spokesperson has also insisted that they will know what to do next following the kill of their commander.

“We are in mourning mood, we will perfect what to do but for now, we are morning Ikonso, all the members of IPOB and our great leader are mourning him.

” “It’s a pity that the military will leave the terrorists and bandits terrorising the country to attack innocent people who are doing nothing but guarding our forests against the wicked Fulani herdsmen.” Powerful said.