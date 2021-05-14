Chief Solomon Ogbonna, president, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State, has condemned and refuted the claim that members of the IPOB were planning to invade Lagos State and cause mayhem, saying, “It is not true”.

He stated that it was a false alarm. “If there is any thing like such, it will first pass through my table,” the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the mouthpiece of the Igbo in the state, Nigeria and those in Diaspora. No other group is recognised to speak for the Igbo. He stated this while briefing journalists at Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s office in Surulere, Lagos, Wednesday.

Ogbonna said it is just to sow seed of discord between Ndigbo and the host Yourba communities. He, therefore, urged the state to know that Ndigbo are not violent people, as Lagos State has highest concentration of Igbo and it is their second home.

According to him, “Igbo have 90 per cent development in the state, so how can we sit back and destroy what we have built over years just like that?”

While he appreciated the inclusive governance in the state, which has demonstrated the ingenuity and passion for peaceful co-existence of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ogbonna, who commended the governor for prompt security actions to protect life and property of the people, urged him to unravel those behind the satanic speculation.