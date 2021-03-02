From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora, (CSEPNND), has disowned the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), noting that its recent action was not in the interest of the Igbo.

This is even as the group commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what it said was his laudable developmental projects in the zone, saying the feat remained unmatched in recent political history of the country.

The group’s National President, Prof. Madumere Chika, and Secretary, Anayo Uchemba, in a statement added that the action of the President was a demonstration of his love for the Igbo, contrary to views being expressed in many quarters.

“It is for this unparalleled allocation of developmental projects to the South East, that we send our words of congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari who, unfortunately, is largely misunderstood.

“To buttress our point, may we respectfully draw attention to the never-before-attention that is being paid the East-West road, the second Niger bridge, Enugu – Port Harcourt road and other people-centred projects dotting the zone.

“To this end, we call on all sons and daughters, lovers of Igbo, to support President Buhari and other lawful authorities, with a view to uniting the country, which is a task that must be done.

“Equally, we call on some of our elders, who choose selfish interest over collective good, to desist forthwith, or be exposed.

“In the same token, we plead with Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora, to rise in condemnation of IPOB and all the group stands for, saying the loud silence being maintained, would not augur well for the South East.

“We have a lot to gain in a United Nigeria. Let’s join hands to make it work,” the statement read.