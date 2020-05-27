Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

INDIGENOUS People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the annual Biafra day celebration, to

commemorate fallen heroes

of Biafra after the civil war,

will not be observed with a

sit-at-home order as it was in

the past.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma

Powerful, in a statement in

Owerri, said the celebration,

which would hold between

May 27 and May 30, would

feature more of prayers and

fasting for the Biafra heroes

as well as against the ravaging

coronavirus pandemic.

According to the programmes as announced by

the group, every member is

expected to pray and fast at

home, but added that therewould be a candlelight procession in every state.

Explaining why members

of the group would not observe sit-at-home, Powerful

said: “There won’t be any sitat-home because our people

have stayed at home during

the coronavirus lockdown.

IPOB wouldn’t like to bother

people with another lockdown in form of sit-at-home.

“After much consideration

and deliberations, IPOB high

command decided to urge

Biafrans, both at home and in

the diaspora, to observe this

year’s remembrance and celebration of our brothers and

sisters who were killed and

starved to death during Biafra

war.

“This year’s anniversary will

begin with reading of Psalms

of David from chapter 1 to the

last chapter. Every individual and group should observe

this year”s prayer designed to

remember our fallen heroes

and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our living.

“Therefore, IPOB families

and Biafrans across countries

of the world are encouraged

to use this year’s anniversary

to pray for our fallen heroes,

including those who were

killed by the overzealous Nigeria security personnel in the

course of the renewed quest to

restore Biafra.

“We shall also use this

year’s event to pray for divine

protection for Biafrans everywhere on the surface of the

earth against the COVID-19

pandemic ravaging the world.

We shall also pray for the

speedy recovery of those infested with the scourge, and

for immediate end of the global pandemic,” Powerful said.