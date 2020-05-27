Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri
INDIGENOUS People of Biafra (IPOB) has said the annual Biafra day celebration, to
commemorate fallen heroes
of Biafra after the civil war,
will not be observed with a
sit-at-home order as it was in
the past.
Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma
Powerful, in a statement in
Owerri, said the celebration,
which would hold between
May 27 and May 30, would
feature more of prayers and
fasting for the Biafra heroes
as well as against the ravaging
coronavirus pandemic.
According to the programmes as announced by
the group, every member is
expected to pray and fast at
home, but added that therewould be a candlelight procession in every state.
Explaining why members
of the group would not observe sit-at-home, Powerful
said: “There won’t be any sitat-home because our people
have stayed at home during
the coronavirus lockdown.
IPOB wouldn’t like to bother
people with another lockdown in form of sit-at-home.
“After much consideration
and deliberations, IPOB high
command decided to urge
Biafrans, both at home and in
the diaspora, to observe this
year’s remembrance and celebration of our brothers and
sisters who were killed and
starved to death during Biafra
war.
“This year’s anniversary will
begin with reading of Psalms
of David from chapter 1 to the
last chapter. Every individual and group should observe
this year”s prayer designed to
remember our fallen heroes
and heroines who paid the ultimate price for our living.
“Therefore, IPOB families
and Biafrans across countries
of the world are encouraged
to use this year’s anniversary
to pray for our fallen heroes,
including those who were
killed by the overzealous Nigeria security personnel in the
course of the renewed quest to
restore Biafra.
“We shall also use this
year’s event to pray for divine
protection for Biafrans everywhere on the surface of the
earth against the COVID-19
pandemic ravaging the world.
We shall also pray for the
speedy recovery of those infested with the scourge, and
for immediate end of the global pandemic,” Powerful said.
