From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a joint one million with fellow separatist groups Oduduwa Republic and Ambazonia at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on June 14 and 15.

IPOB spokesperson Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement Tuesday, noted that the day will also afford the three regions the opportunity of intimating to the world their preparedness for independence.

While ascertaining that the authorities in Brussels have approved of their protest march, it called on all the members of the 3 regions living in that area to comply.

‘The authorities in Brüssels Belgium have approved our one million man march in Brüssels, Belgium on that day for the three emerging nations in West Africa and other nations in Africa,’ Powerful stated.

‘The protest for these emerging nations will display our needs to get these nations and every Biafran, Oduduwa and Ambazonian citizen living in Europe, America Asia and home to be present on that day to grace the epoch event. It will be a landmark event and we must let Europeans know the reasons we pursue these nations’ existence.

‘This is to show Europe and the entire world why we need these new nations in Africa to emerge.

‘Our people should come out en-mass to let them know that we are seriously in need of these three emerging nations.’

