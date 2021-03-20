From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has finally broken its silence on its thoughts about the Biafra defacto Customary Government recently introduced by Asari Dokubo.

Dokubo’s new Biafra government came like a thunderbolt to most citizens of the country especially in the southeast who have since then been wondering how it will cope with the existing pro – Biafra groups.

But one of the leading group, IPOB which has recently declared that it has no problem with Dokubo or any other group coming up, in a statement by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful yesterday has however added that even if any group is formed today, non can achieve the dream of Biafra actualisation without their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB spokesperson who affirmed that their leader is still very relevant in the struggle despite the formation of the new Biafra government by Asari boasted that non of the pro – Biafra groups can achieve Biafra without Kanu.

He said “Use your tongue and count your teeth, asking whether our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is still relevant is like asking if Nigeria is in Africa. Even you know that there is no Biafra without IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.

“No matter whatever anybody forms or claims, the Biafra story cannot be complete without Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB. The both are like the engine and tyres of a vehicle without which there will be no movement despite the functions of other parts of the vehicle.

Meanwhile, the group has warned bandits to restrict their criminal activities to the northern parts of the country or face their local security outfit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“If the Fulani bring their madness to Biafraland IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN, will show the stuff we are made of. We will display our own insanity. We are prepared and waiting for any nonsense from them.” Powerful said.