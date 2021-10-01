From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Nigeria flags hoisted in banks and other public institutions in Abia State were today pulled down in obedience to the order of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The pro Biafra group had earlier in the week, in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful ordered that as from October I, Nigeria flags would no longer be allowed to flag in any public building in the South East, warning of dare consequences in contravention of the order.

The statement specifically warned banks to remove theirs by themselves, failure which the IPOB would be forced to remove them in “our own way”.

In obedience to the order, banks in the state did not only remove Nigeria flags, but any other banks hoisted within their premises.

In Umuahia the state capital, flags hoisted on banks on Bank Road, Umuwaya and other places had disappeared by the time Daily Sun visited the areas.

Reports from the commercial city of Aba, presented the same scenario.

Banks in the city were said to have removed Nigeria flags hoisted on their buildings to avoid the wrath of IPOB which had promised to remove the flags their own way if the banks refused.

Similarly, the sit-at-home ordered by the group had total compliance in the state.

The streets of both Aba and Umuahia were deserted, as there were no human or vehicular movements.

Banks and schools understandably were closed as the federal government had already declared today public holiday in commemoration of the country’s 61st Independence anniversary, however, markets and shops in the two cities which normally open for business on days like this, were all closed out of the fear of the unknown.