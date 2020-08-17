Magnus Eze, Enugu

Anxiety that a recent peace deal between the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide may have hit the rock has been dispelled.

IPOB told Daily Sun, yesterday, that enduring peace and unity now exist between both parties.

A ranking member of the group disclosed that the Biafra campaigners were actually irked that the apex Igbo organisation allegedly ‘betrayed its trust’ by making public deliberations of their recent meeting in Enugu.

The source said the breach of trust made IPOB to consider reviewing its future relationship with the leadership of Ohanaeze.

According to the source, IPOB members were embarrassed and surprised when they heard and read the said statement from media aide to Ohanaeze President General, Nnia Nwodo, against their agreement of confidentiality.

“We have realised that everyone is needed in the struggle and that is why we opened up channels of discussion, despite the betrayal by Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership, we are still open and ready for discussion but must be assured such mutual agreements would be duly respected and upheld,” the source said.

Daily Sun gathered that a leading Igbo group, Nzuko Umunna, had waded into the matter to ensure the peace was sustained.

First republic minister of Aviation, Mbazulike Amechi, had last month, brokered peace between the parties.