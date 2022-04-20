From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In a bid to exonerate itself from allegations of terrorism and other gruesome acts levelled against it by security agents, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has unmasked and as well place a handsome reward to anybody who reveals the hideouts of gunmen terrorising the South East.

The group fingered some members of Ebubeagu security outfit as masterminds of the insecurity situations in the zone. It also accused politicians of grooming the gunmen for selfish political reasons but have become uncontrollable.

IPOB, in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, gave the name of the sponsors and fake members of the Eastern Security Outfit (ESN) as One Nigeria, Sky from Umutanze, 2men from Umuna, Wasara, Commander from Amagu, Gezek, Akiriko Atta, No one, Double Lion and Uru. The group urged members of the public to report the under-listed names to it for prompt action.

“These people mentioned above are behind the criminalities going on in these communities, including kidnapping, car snatching and rape. IPOB is, hereby, declaring them wanted, and anybody who can give useful information about them will get a handsome reward.

“These vampires are forcing the residents to buy them guns or give them money to continue with their barbaric activities. These are hoodlums recruited by corrupt politicians and security agencies to demonise IPOB, and now they are out of their control. They carry out this evil act right from 12am to 3am daily.

“Again, the fake self-acclaimed ESN operatives terrorising Orlu province of our land should be brought to book. They are also part of the killings, kidnappings and rapes going in that vicinity.

“These criminals mentioned have done a lot of damage to our people living in the Orlu area of Imo State. IPOB has always told the public that the above-mentioned hoodlums are part of the criminalities going on in our land.

“No criminal should be allowed to demonise IPOB. These agents of darkness and their sponsors should be brought to book, to pay for their atrocities,” Powerful stated.