Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The police in Imo State yesterday clashed with the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at Ama wire Orji in Owerri who were said to be gathering there to receive the corps of one of their members, Onyekachukwu Uzoma from Enugu.

Eye witness account revealed that the early morning incident witnessed a sporadic gunshots that scared the neighborhood.

However, reacting to the incident, media and publicity secretary to IPOB, Emma Powerful explained that their members were only at that point to receive one of their own when the police shot and killed some of their members.

According to him “The Nigeria and army and SARS started shooting suproadically on our IPOB members. Nigeria army and police have started once again pushing us to the wall.