Well, it is a process and we are at the stage now. Before now, don’t forget that in every state and of course every part of this country, we have armed robbers, kidnappers, cultists, and the state governments in South East were able to contend them; we didn’t have this kind of killings. When IPOB came and started agitation with hate speech and killings and formation of militant group and that’s where we are, and the people are beginning to ask, if you are fighting to protect us; why are you killing us? Occasionally, people are imported from outside to do the killings but majorly, like in my state, all the people we have arrested for killings, all came from the South East. The people are beginning to understand and if people understand, then we will be going back to where we were in fighting criminality. We are telling our youths any- where in the South East, whatever are your grievances, come let’s discuss together. But if you say no, that you will continue in the way of criminality, we will isolate you. People are not staying at home out of obedience but out of fear for their lives. If there is enough security, nobody is going to obey any sit-at-home. We will do everything to protect our people because they don’t like the way the agitators of Biafra are going about it. Meanwhile, all elites in South East are not desirous of Biafra; we don’t want Biafra. We want to be treated equally like other regions in Nigeria.

INEC is worried over insecurity in the South East, especially as it concerns the Anambra election. What are the governors doing to arrest insecurity to enable the election hold? We discussed the Anambra elections in our meeting in Enugu. But unfortunately, our col- league, the Anambra State Governor was not in the meeting. Were he present at the meeting, we would have been able to evaluate the stories we are hearing that killings in Anambra State are politically motivated, but on the other hand, saying there should be no election in Anambra State; if we don’t do election, we will run into constitutional crisis. And of course, the National Assembly and Mr President are there to sort that out. IPOB is positioning themselves as the ones doing the killings because they are the ones saying if you come out; they will kill you, and I think Federal Government should do everything possible to show that they are in charge. The election must hold even if it is shifted within the limit of constitutional provisions. But that election must hold.