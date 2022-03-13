From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it expects freedom for its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, by April 8 when his case comes up in court

Spokesperson of the group Emma Powerful in a statement on Sunday explained that the Federal Government has no tangible reason not to let Kanu go despite charges before him being amended to keep him in detention.

Powerful has also advised the presiding judge to be fair enough and save her name from being ridiculed.

He said: ‘Only a judge that is manifestly compromised and biased will even contemplate not acquitting our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu come 8th day of April 2022. Justice Binta Nyako must be firm in upholding justice without fear and favour otherwise she will ridicule herself amongst judicial colleagues both internally and within the International community.’

The IPOB spokesperson further given reasons why Kanu should be freed said “This position is based on the fact that the 15 counts amended charges upon which his case is predicated upon are empty and has no iota of substance whatsoever. The emptiness of these laughable charges has been well marshalled out/comprehensively discussed in the 46-page objection filed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s erudite legal team.