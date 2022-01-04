From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has placed a ban on the recitation of the Nigerian national anthem in schools and on Fulani bred cows in the South East.

Head of Directorate of (HOD) of the group, Chika Edoziem, in a statement, yesterday, said the ban on Fulani cows in Igbo would take effect as from April 22, while the ban on the national anthem took effect from yesterday’

“Beginning from tonight, no more Nigerian national anthems in all schools in Biafraland. Our children must no longer be reminded daily that they are under oppression by singing the national anthem of the oppressor. School authorities and proprietors have a responsibility to teach our children our national anthem, the Biafran national anthem.

“The ban placed on Fulani cows will take effect from April 2022. Effective this month, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland. Our native cows will be used instead for events by the traditional custodians of our culture. The clerics and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots. We cannot continue to eat and bring curses and damnation upon our land and upon ourselves by consuming cows that were used for bestiality.”

The group in its renewed measures to secure the release of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has ordered a worldwide campaign and protest tagged: “The prisoner of conscience campaign.”

It directed all IPOB family members, Biafrans and friends of Biafra to change their profile pictures on social media with its official campaign poster.

“Secondly all IPOB families worldwide are hereby directed to activate the earlier instruction passed down to them. We shall embark on a worldwide protest in cities and capitals around the world. Focus of our protest shall be British embassies, British Parliament, 10 downing street, Kenyan embassies, the Zoo Nigerian embassies and international organisations like the UN, EU, Amnesty International and media houses.”

To consolidate the group, Edoziem also announced that the Directorate of State (DOS) of IPOB would be creating an Education Department to enlighten people of the South East on Igbo culture and tradition.

“The May 30th of 2022 shall take a different format. It shall be celebrated as our Independence Day. Seminars, symposia and lectures in designated halls will be organised. No protests, preparations for this must commence without delay.”

He said 2021 was challenging for IPOB, but alleged that the group spent millions of dollars to secure the freedom of those arrested by security operatives.

Edoziem also announced the withdrawal of its Eastern Security Network (ESN) from operations.

“Please Biafrans take note, recruitment of ENS operatives is closed so do not fall into the hand of DSS in the name of recruitment for ESN. All ESN commandos and reservists should return to base within 72hrs.”