Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, led a peaceful protest in Abakaliki, the capital of Ebonyi State against the suspended Ruga programme of the Federal Government and other bad policies.

The protest disrupted human and vehicular movements along some major roads and streets in the state capital for several hours.

The protest was organised by the religious arm of IPOB known as Supreme Clergy Council of Biafra (SCCOB).

IPOB members who wore Biafra insignias and brandished Biafra flags commenced their protest from Mechanic village, marched through Ogoja road and branched off into Gunning road through Abacha Roundabout to the New Market road before joining Afikpo road through Vanco Junction.

Security agents including policemen were on ground to ensure the protest did not turn violent.

Leader of the protesters, Bishop Nwachinemere Stanley, said they embarked on a peaceful protest to register their displeasure and total rejection of Ruga and other ‘bad’ policies of the Federal Government: “We are not in support of this their evil agenda. We are totally against Islamisation of Igboland. We are Biafrans, we are not Fulani.

“Security agencies tried to stop us but we resisted them and protested successfully against Ruga because we are preachers.

“We should stand out to speak the truth. We are called for freedom and we are not after anybody’s sorrow or tears. We are deliverers.’

Nwachinemere further said: “This Ruga is a Fulani term. It is a secret plan to occupy indigenous land of our people and that is why we say no. If you want to come to a particular city to do business, you have to liaise with the people and not to secretly rob them indirectly. No matter what they call this their evil plan, we reject every Islamic agenda.

“The scripture said that God is looking for a man to stand in the gap that the land might be free and that is what we have chosen to do.

“So, we are saying enough of Fulani Islamic agenda; enough of raping of our women. Enough of killing innocent people without a reason; kidnapping and others,” he said.

He alleged that the security agents fired gunshot at them, an allegation the police through its spokesperson in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, denied.

“I don’t understand what they meant by facial injury because if AK47 which the police use is shot at someone, one bullet can kill over five persons at a time. I don’t know what they mean by facial injury when we are talking about AK47. Or are they talking about shouting at them with stick?”

“The police officers did not go there to shoot at them. They went there to know why they were protesting. Why should we shoot at them?

“They were not violent. They were just very peaceful. And the people sent to that place were police officers with experience,” she added.