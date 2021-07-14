From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri
The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has raised the alarm claiming that their leader,Nnamdi Kanu’s health is deteriorating and needs a quick assess to his doctor.
Media and publicity secretary of the group,Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday also claimed that the Department of State Security (DSS) has rebuffed all efforts to grant him medical attention.
The group therefore called on the United Nations,(UN) African Unions(AU) Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) and other world organisations to prevail on the Federal Government to release Kanu to attend to his health issues.
Powerful, has however warned the federal government that “on no account should it allow their leader to die”,threatening that the consequences could only be imagined.
He said “We are alerting the world about this anomaly to compel the Nigeria government to grant our Leader doctor’s access to see him for a thorough medical examination bearing in mind the terrible torture he underwent for eight days at the hands of the Kenyan security agents.
“We wish to unequivocally state that no harm should befall our leader as the consequences can only be better imagined. This is not a threat but a promise! Nigeria has been winning and dinning with bandits and terrorists but dehumanizing and killing peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.
“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any crime against Nigeria or Kenya government to warrant being treated as a criminal. Human rights organizations and men and women of good conscience across the world should not watch idly while our leader in being dehumanized by the wicked Nigeria security agents.” Powerful stated.
Kanu and his fraudulent Ipob are ignorant kids which know nothing about politics, know nothing about war. Kanu disputed me years ago that Biafra Republic is not political affairs. I made it clear that Biafra Republic is political affairs, Biafra Republic is war. I made it clear that Kanu and his fraudulent Ipob group know nothing about politics, know nothing about war.
Are the evidences not clear to all reasonable eyes? He was kidnapped and held hostage for eight days in Kenya like a little rat. Ipob group couldn’t alert the public via media, couldn’t get lawyer in Kenya to file the case in n Kenya, couldn’t make the necessary smart moves against the enemy. They only know how to insult me online as Vuvuzelas.
I fought for Kanu release from Kuje prison, the way I fought for Ifeanyi Uba, Abaribe, Innoson release from fulani caliphate thugs nickname EFCC. I told Kanu it is Disintegration with War in which Biafra Republic of south east is one of the six sovereign states. He refused, kept defrauding ignorant fools among Igbos by telling them he will get Biafra Republic of eastern region via secession from Nigeria and without war. It is judgement day.
It is either the million Ipob online Vuvuzelas release their leader from the hands of defeated fulani criminals with the Sword or keep their mouths shut. Only the Sword will release Kanu from the hands of defeated fulani criminals from Nigeria. It is political affairs, it is bloody engagement. It is not civil case, it is not lawyer thing.
It has nothing to do with the majority Igbos which stand for Biafra Republic of south east, it has nothing to do with Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives.
Interim governing council of Biafra Republic led by Prof. Nnaji and Dr Ifeanyi Uba must sign agreement with Southern Countries Union member states now for military assistance, cooperation, relations to defend territorial borders of Biafra Republic, fix Igboland and economies. Only the Sword decides.