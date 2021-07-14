From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has raised the alarm claiming that their leader,Nnamdi Kanu’s health is deteriorating and needs a quick assess to his doctor.

Media and publicity secretary of the group,Emma Powerful who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday also claimed that the Department of State Security (DSS) has rebuffed all efforts to grant him medical attention.

The group therefore called on the United Nations,(UN) African Unions(AU) Economic Community of West African States(ECOWAS) and other world organisations to prevail on the Federal Government to release Kanu to attend to his health issues.

Powerful, has however warned the federal government that “on no account should it allow their leader to die”,threatening that the consequences could only be imagined.

He said “We are alerting the world about this anomaly to compel the Nigeria government to grant our Leader doctor’s access to see him for a thorough medical examination bearing in mind the terrible torture he underwent for eight days at the hands of the Kenyan security agents.

“We wish to unequivocally state that no harm should befall our leader as the consequences can only be better imagined. This is not a threat but a promise! Nigeria has been winning and dinning with bandits and terrorists but dehumanizing and killing peaceful agitators and freedom fighters.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has not committed any crime against Nigeria or Kenya government to warrant being treated as a criminal. Human rights organizations and men and women of good conscience across the world should not watch idly while our leader in being dehumanized by the wicked Nigeria security agents.” Powerful stated.

