From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The clamour for collaborative effort between the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Ebubeagu security outfit formed by South East governors may have hit the rock as Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, rejected the arrangement, describing it as belated.

Spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement alleged that South East governors were not sincere in seeking the partnership between, claiming that the real motive was to use Ebubeagu to spy on ESN and other pro-Biafra groups in order to betray them to the Federal Government.

Powerful who criticised governors in the region for delaying in establishing a security outfit to defend the people against attacks from armed herdsmen until IPOB floated ESN, said the seperatist group could not trust an outfit formed by the governors.

“Those spearheading the formation of Ebubeagu security network are failures. When our people needed them for protection they were nowhere to be found. Instead of standing to be counted, they were rather waiting for instructions from the caliphate. And now that their slave-masters in Abuja and Sokoto have instructed them on what to do, that’s why they hurriedly announced the imaginary Ebubeagu outfit.

“We know their mission. The outfit will be an extension of Nigeria security agencies to spy on ESN, and pro-Biafra groups. The so-called Ebubeagu will be infiltrated by thugs and saboteurs to hunt ESN and IPOB members. They want to fight us using our own people; but we are smarter. We are miles ahead of their game plan. IPOB members and ESN operatives can’t work side by side with any other group that does not know how we operate. In fact, Ebubeagu is a suspect. We can never operate together or co-exist. One must give way for the other. We can never trust any outfit formed by our governors for the security and defence of our land.

“Why have they been quiet over the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen in South East all along if they truly care for the people. They are political merchants whose interest is only about political office at all cost. Why haven’t they been courageous enough to implement the ban of open grazing like Governor Otorm of Benue is doing. So, there is no way you will expect the brain child of this set of people to be in the best interest of the masses. Therefore, we can’t work together with their brainchild. The action of the governors, to a lot people, especially in the South East is belated and may not likely achieve its desired goals,” he said.