From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The clamor for a collaborative effort between the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and the Ebubeagu security outfit formed by the South East governors may have hit the rock as the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has rejected the arrangement describing it as belated.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of IPOB, Emma Powerful, it blamed the Southeast governors for not thinking in the same line with them when the idea for a vigilante for the zone was first mooted by the group’s leader, Nnmadi Kanu.

Powerful has also labelled the governors behind the formation of Ebubeagu as failures, saying that they could not act accordingly when they were needed the most.

“Those spearheading the formation of EBUBEAGU security network are failures. When our people needed them for protection they were no where to be found. Instead of standing to be counted, they were rather waiting for instructions from the Caliphate.

“And now that their slavemasters in Abuja and Sokoto have instructed them on what to do, that’s why they hurriedly announced the imaginary EBUBEAGU outfit.

Meanwhile, Powerful has also claimed that the governors were pretending to be seeking for the partnership with their outfit , claiming that their real reason is to spy on members of the ESN and betray them to the Federal Government.

He said “We know their mission: the outfit will be an extension of the Nigeria security agencies to spy on our gallant Eastern Security Network, ESN, and pro-Biafra groups. The so-called Ebubeagu will be infiltrated by thugs and saboturers to hunt ESN and IPOB members.

“They want to fight us using our own people. But we are smarter. We are miles ahead of their game plan. Powerful stated.

He continued “Coming at a time IPOB already has the Eastern Nigeria Security Network,ESN, there seems to be a lot of concerns about how Ebube Agu would work side by side with ESN.

“IPOB members and ESN operatives can’t work side by side with any other group that does not know how we operate. In fact Ebubeagu is a suspect. We can never operate together or co-exist. One must give way for the other. We can never trust any outfit formed by our saboturer governors for the security and defense of our land.

“Why are they suddenly realising that a regional security outfit should be set up for the defense of South East after foot-draging for many months. These governors who can sacrifice the collective interest of Ndigbo on the altar of their political future cannot be trusted. They are the worst set of Igbo leaders ever seen. They don’t have the interest of the masses at heart.

“Why have they been quiet over the atrocities of Fulani herdsmen in South East all along if they truly care for the people. They are political merchants whose interest is only about political office at all cost. Why haven’t they been courageous enough to implement ban of open grazing like Gov. Otorm of Benue is doing.

“So, there is no way you will expect the brain child of this set of people to be in the best interest of the masses. Therefore, we can’t work together with their brainchild. Period.” Powerful affirmed.

However, Powerful seized the opportunity to warn whoever is plotting to use Ebubeagu to hunt them down to be ready to hands their hands full with their wrath.

He said ” let me quickly remind them that if their intention is to use their abstract Ebubeagu to spy and hunt down ESN and IPOB, they won’t succed. That alone will bring their own end because IPOB and ESN will moblize our people to ensure that they meet their waterloo.

“We pity those they are going to recruit into the Ebubeagu outfit. They should be prepared to meet their ancestors soon if their mission is to spy on ESN. We assure them that they will certainly see ESN in the bush but will not return to tell the story! We don’t care to know who they may be.

“The action of the governors, to a lot people, especially in the Southeast, is belated and may not likely achieve desired goals.

“Yes their action is belated and and afterthought. Where were they when their counterparts in the South West formed Amotekun.

“So, we no longer need any other security outfit especially the one coming from governors which we see as an afterthought.

“Looking at the scale of insecurity in the region, especially killings by suspected herdsmen, do you think the action of the governors is the appropriate response?

“Their action cannot be appropriate but rather, it’s a confusion. How can you announce the establishment of a security outfit without personnel. When Amotekun was set up did you not see their men and their equipment and uniform.

” When ESN was floated by our Amazon Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, did you not see photos of ESN gallant officers and men? So, from the style of the governors alone you can see they are not serious. You can be sure that they won’t be able to even pay the salaries of the personnel of the so-called outfit.

“I want to make it clear that IPOB and ESN is not for Ndigbo alone but for all the nationalities in the entire Biafra region. Our mandate is to provide protection and defense for the entire Biafra region.

“Some argued that Ebube Agu has come to literally take over the tasks of ESN. To them, the outfit serves as a substitute. Does that make any sense to you.

“You can’t compare lion with goat. There is no basis for that at all. How can imaginary Ebubeagu take over from formidable groups like ESN and IPOB? Who trained them? Can they swim in the river where we bath?

“Can I ask you: Is there any state in the South East that doesn’t have state vigilante before now? Has any of them been able to challenge the killer herdsmen raping and slaughtering people in our communities?

“But today the greatest nightmare of the Fulani is ESN that is less than six months old. That is why they quickly asked the governors whom they installed to float the EBUBEAGU outfit to checkmate ESN and IPOB but they will all be disappointed.

“A Southeast governor, while speaking on the formation of the security outfit, said he does not agree with IPOB’s strategy, but accepts that most issues being raised by IPoB are valid. What do you make of that?

“The governors knew very well that what IPOB is talking are good but because they want to protect their offices they pretended as if they don’t see or hear. They all know the truth but are sore afraid to speak up because of political interest.

“The Fulani ruling this country have intimidated them into submission and that is why IPOB is telling them to stand up. Fulani cannot do them anything as long as IPOB is concern.

“Didn’t you see how the Yoruba nation rose in defense of Sunday Ighoho? But here our own governors proscribed IPOB and saw our leader, Nnamdi Kanu as a threat to their political ambitions.

“Since the new security outfit is targeted at insecurity in the region, would IPOB offer any form of assistance even if it is unsolicited?

“Already IPOB and ESN have been the ones resisting the jihadists from overrunning our communities. If not for our gallantry, the Fulani killer herdsmen and their sponsors would have accomplished their evil agenda. So, we are already in it all alone, and will continue to defend our people because it’s our mandate.

In answer to some questions on the presence of ESN in the south east, yet the herders penetrate and kill people of the zone.

Powerful replied “Do you know how many attempted attacks by Fulani herdsmen that ESN and IPOB foiled in the South East and South South? We are not here to sing our praise but if attacks by herdsmen are still noticable despite our presence, then imagine what it would have been like without us.

“Don’t also forget that the entire Nigeria security agencies and providing cover for these Fulani attackers. So, our men are resisting many enemies at the same time.

“Can’t you see the way the military will use fighter jets to bomb areas where these Janjaweed vampires are resisted? But the same hypocritical military will even exonerate Boko Haram when they claim responsibility for downing military jet.

Also responding to the comments made by the Director General of VON, Osita Okechukwu requesting the governors to disolve ESN. Powerful said once more “does that statement make sense.

“The man you are talking is a nobody. He is only trying to be relevant by attacking IPOB or ESN. You know that failed politicians or those trying to gain political relevance simply resort to attacking IPOB or our leader.

“So, we don’t dignify such liabilities with response. The governors can only dissolve ESN if they have control over it, but if they don’t how can they?” Powerful stated.