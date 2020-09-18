Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, warned the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) to steer clear of the South East.

Reacting to MACBAN’s statement that its interest in the South East was purely economic, IPOB said the statement was deceptive, as the real mission of the group was not in doubt.

In a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said: “MACBAN’s statement says its members are solely concerned about their business interests in the East and not motivated by their age long territorial expansionism.

“We find it amusing that a known terror sponsor with a known history of ethnic cleansing in the Middle Belt will claim to have purely business interest in Biafra land.

“We warn Miyetti Allah to stay away from Biafra land. We don’t need them and their investment, including their foot soldiers – Fulani herdsmen, bandits, Ansaru terrorists and ISWAP. They should all steer clear of Biafra land before it is too late.

“Biafra land cannot harbour blood suckers masquerading as herders. We can no longer sit idly by and watch them spill innocent blood under whatever guise, or raid communities without provocation, or maim and rape our mothers and daughters, or destroy our crops and farmlands.

“IPOB family worldwide has vowed never to allow Miyetti Allah continue with its criminal activities in Biafra land and that is how it shall be. You may have a few cowardly eastern governors in your pocket, but be minded that such nonsense does not extend to IPOB.”

The group said any criminality traced to Miyetti Allah would, henceforth, be resisted with equal force in the interest of self-defence and preservation.

“Any death in our land, caused or masterminded by Miyetti Allah and co-terrorist groups, shall be avenged. Biafran lives matter. Never again shall our hapless mothers and daughters be raped and dismembered. Never again shall our farmers be hacked to death or their crops destroyed by these agents of darkness.

“Miyetti Allah can only deceive Nigerians with their gimmicks and antics, we are smarter than them any time any day. We are working tirelessly night and day to protect our people regardless of human and material cost.”

IPOB accused the government and security agencies of working together with the Miyetti Allah to soften the ground for Fulani terrorist take over of homelands of the people of the South East.