From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) may have indefinitely suspended the sit-at-home order it imposed in the south east for quite some time even as its leader,Nnamdi Kanu appears in court tomorrow.

IPOB had earlier suspended its Monday sit-at-home for only days Kanu would be appearing in court after its claim that it was hijacked by hoodlums.

Contrary to its earlier order, the group in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful had urged the people to go about their normal businesses on same day rather than asking for their solidarity.

However, it appealed to its supporters residing in Abuja, venue of the court to come out and show their solidarity.

Powerful said “There will be no lockdown tomorrow in any part of Biafra land as a result of the court appearance. Biafrans resident in Biafra land, as well as visitors to Biafra land, are free to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestations or intimidation.

“We have not asked or authorized anybody to monitor or enforce any lockdown. Again, there will be no lockdown in Biafra land for tomorrow’s court appearance of our Leader. Only Biafrans and friends of Biafra in Abuja and its environs are encouraged to be at the court premises.

“As a non-violent movement, we urge everyone to remain peaceful and law-abiding in all their conducts. Security operatives should also refrain from infringing on the fundamental rights of people who come to cheer our leader.

“We all know that our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi is not being persecuted because of any crime other than his fight for our collective freedom. Therefore, we owe him a duty to stand by him until this darkness is over. We are all together in it.” Powerful stated.

