The Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) said it may not want Mazi Simon Ekpa to continue broadcasting on Radio Biafra, following his inability to abide by the rules laid down by its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

According to IPOB in a statement, members have observed with regrets, that Mazi Simon Ekpa whom the IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu gave an appointment and duty to start broadcasting on Radio Biafra doesn’t want to follow the laid down rules of operation in Radio Biafra.

The statement signed by its spokesman, Emma Powerful said: “Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu gave the directive while in detention but Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to follow the principles.

“Mazi Simon Ekpa has refused to sign the rules of engagement and code of conduct guiding those broadcasting on Radio Biafra. We don’t understand why Mazi Ekpa would not like to follow the steps of other broadcasters on the platform who have since done the needful.

“IPOB is a big movement, and cannot just change the rules because of one individual as this may set a bad precedence. Mazi Simon Ekpa is hardworking Biafran whose immense contributions towards the restoration of Biafra are highly appreciated, but for not signing the code of conduct as a broadcaster on Radio Biafra, he may not continue to have the opportunity of broadcating via the platform.

“This decision was not intended to ridiculeundermine anyone but to prove to all that due process cannot be compromised in IPOB. IPOB is a well structured movement where activities of members are regulated with well-thoughtout rules. No one should act in a way that suggests that the laws are meant for certain group of people.

“While Mazi Simon Ekpa has the right to make his broadcasts on Facebook and other platforms of his choice, he may no longer broadcast on Radio Biafra as one of the official broadcasters.”

