From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied that Awurum Eze, recently arrested by the Inspector General of Police (IGP)’s Intelligence Response Team (ITR) at Aba, Abia State, is the second-in -ommand to the slain Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander, Ikonso.

Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, in a statement, mocked the security operatives and said the arrested gang leader is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone deputising Ikonso.

“Our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, read with utter amusement, media reports of claims by the Nigeria Army that it arrested Ikonso’s second-in-command in Aba. This is a blatant lie and a cheap propaganda to lay false claims to imaginary military prowess.

“The said man is not an ESN operative. Such a man is too old to be recruited into ESN, let alone being Ikonso’s second-in-command.

“The Nigeria security agents should stop making mockery of themselves. Arrest of innocent Biafrans and labelling them ESN operatives cannot make you overpower our gallant ESN operatives.

“That you ambushed Ikonso with the help of some traitors did not mean you have crushed ESN. Stop claiming what you have not done in your bid to win public accolades. If you arrest or kill Ikonso’s second-in-command, we will not hesitate to admit it just the same way we did not deny the murder of Ikonso.

“We are not like Nigeria that lives in propaganda; we tell the truth always. So, stop harassing innocent Biafrans in the name of manhunt for ESN personnel,” he said in the statement

However, IPOB claimed the said Awurum was framed up by his traditional ruler, who allegedly roped him in as a member of ESN.

He said: “Our background check revealed that the said man had issues with his traditional ruler who gave his contact to the security agents alleging he belongs to ESN. He is not our own.

“We are assuring them that whatever they do they cannot win ESN in this fight for freedom. The secret killing and abduction can never make IPOB change our resolve towards restoring Biafra as independent nation.

“Again, we wish to remind Biafrans, and the world, of a grand plot by the Nigeria security agencies to reduce Biafra population through the ongoing secret abductions and killings of innocent Biafrans after tagging them IPOB and ESN members.

“This wicked plot which started in Imo State is now gaining momentum across the entire Biafra land through the collaboration of some traitors.

“Biafrans, of all age brackets, are now at the mercy of the double-faced Nigeria security agents as all they needv is to arrest and kill them to brand them ESN operative or sponsor,” Powerful said.