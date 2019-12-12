Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has concluded plans to report the Nigeria Army to the United Nations, Amnesty International and other world bodies over its proposed Operation Positive Identification (OPI).

The media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, disclosed this to our correspondent in Owerri yesterday, vowing that IPOB would resist the plan of the military. He insisted that the OPI is targeted at its members and Igbo in the country.

Powerful alleged that the effort is only geared to punishing the people of southeast, adding that the operation is meant to deceive those in other zones when it’s actual culprits would be the Igbos.

He regretted that the army has abandoned its duties of protecting their lives of the people to “inflicting punishment on them.”

He said: “The government of Nigeria and her security operatives, particularly the military abandoned their duties to protect Nigeria citizens and adopting a strategy to kill Biafrans.

“This last strategy will never work in Biafraland because IPOB is not involved in whatever thing Nigerian government puts forward to deceive Nigerians.

“We are not in support of this latest desperate attempt to kill anybody suspected to be Biafrans. Nigerian government in their ways of suffering their citizens never issued national ID card to everyone in the country. Why must they decide to come up with this nonsense?

“We condemn the Nigeria military and their move to cage Nigerians and we are aware that they will target Biafraland for this operation show your ID card, so we must notify the civilized world over this latest plan to kill our people. We would take the matter to the United Nations, Amnesty International and other world bodies to stop this madness.”

He, however, warned IPOB members and the people of southeast to restrict their movements when the operation kicks off.