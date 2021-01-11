From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Indignous People of Biafra (IPOB) has responded to the repatration reuest by a group known as the Coalition of South East Professionals in Nigeria and Diaspora who wants the leader, Nnamdi Kanu repatriated and tried for felony.

In a statement by Kanu through the media and publicity secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, described the call by the group as laughable and an attempt to blackmail him.

Kanu while insisting that his group is the greatest nighmare confronting the country following the repatration request added that “It’s an acknowledgement that IPOB has roundly defeated the failed Fulani controlled Nigerian government in the battle of ideas.

According to Kanu, all the antics he claimed are meant to distract the agitation for a Biafra nation. “A ghost group that only exist in the deranged mind of DSS propaganda unit operatives, in which it was reported the said group petitioned the UK and Israeli governments requesting the repatriation of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi. How utterly ridiculous.

” Such a weak and tactless strategy will not distract us. If indeed such a group exists, why can’t they conduct a live press briefing to convince the people of Biafra they are real by showing us their faces.

“Our challenge to DSS and those media houses that were deceived into publishing such hogwash of lies, is to arrange an open interview with the said leaders of these faceless groups because we know they don’t exist.

“This same ineffective strategy has been tried in the past when they created their fake new- IPOB, IPOD, RENPOB, RENIPOB, SEXIPOB and other non-existent groups using fake Igbo names as signatories. They failed then, they will also fail again this time.

“If Kanu were a fugitive and a lone ranger as purportedly claimed by this ghost group, why the frenzy over his activities? If Kanu has no followership why lose sleep over him? If Kanu were a lunatic that only operates in the internet why catch cold over him.

“It’s high time the DSS left Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB alone and think of better ways to justify their salaries. It’s too late to stop the Biafra project. The night is far spent and the day is almost here.” Kanu stated.